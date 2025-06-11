Just In: Ondo Finance Brings Tokenized US Treasuries To XRP Ledger (XRPL)

## Introduction

Ondo Finance has made a significant breakthrough by incorporating tokenized US Treasuries onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This collaboration allows for constant institutional access to real-world assets through RLUSD, marking a notable milestone for the DeFi platform.

### Ondo Finance Integrates Tokenized US Treasuries

In an exciting development, Ondo Finance has successfully introduced tokenized US Treasuries to the XRP Ledger, further expanding the platform’s offerings. The OUSG, a tokenized short-term US Treasuries fund, has been officially launched on XRPL.

### Enhanced Access for Institutions

This strategic partnership between Ondo Finance and the XRP Ledger not only broadens the range of assets available but also provides 24/7 institutional access to these trusted real-world assets through RLUSD. This move is set to revolutionize the landscape for institutional investors seeking diverse investment opportunities.

## Conclusion

The introduction of tokenized US Treasuries on the XRP Ledger by Ondo Finance signifies a groundbreaking advancement in the DeFi sector. With OUSG now live on XRPL, institutional investors have convenient access to real-world assets through RLUSD, a move that is expected to reshape the investment landscape for institutions. This partnership heralds a new era in financial innovation and accessibility within the decentralized finance ecosystem.