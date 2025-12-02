Just-In: Spot Solana ETF Records Largest Outflow While XRP ETFs Nets $90M

## Just-In: Solana ETF Outflow Breaks Record, XRP ETFs Receive $90M

In a surprising turn of events, the spot Solana ETFs experienced their largest outflow ever during the recent crypto market downturn. Despite this, XRP ETFs managed to attract $90M in net inflows, indicating a shifting interest among institutional investors from traditional Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs towards promising altcoins like Solana (SOL) and XRP.

### Solana ETFs Face Major Outflow

The spot Solana ETFs, operating in the United States, underwent a significant outflow amidst the recent crypto market turbulence. This occurrence marks a notable milestone in the ETF’s history, reflecting potential changes in investors’ preferences and market dynamics.

### XRP ETFs Receive Impressive Inflows

Contrary to the trend observed in Solana ETFs, XRP ETFs successfully secured a net inflow of $90M during the same period. This influx of capital into XRP ETFs suggests a growing interest from institutional investors in diversifying their portfolios with high-growth altcoins like XRP.

### Solana (SOL) Resilience Amidst Outflows

Despite facing substantial outflows in the spot Solana ETFs, the native token SOL displayed resilience in the face of market challenges. The ability of Solana to maintain stability and value amidst outflow spikes underscores its potential as a promising investment option for institutional and retail investors alike.

### Conclusion

The recent dynamics in the ETF market, with Solana ETFs experiencing record outflows while XRP ETFs attracting significant investments, reflect the evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency market. As investors seek diversification and high-growth opportunities, altcoins like Solana and XRP continue to garner attention and capital inflows. This trend highlights the importance of staying informed and adaptable in the ever-changing world of digital assets.