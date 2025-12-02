Just-In: Spot Solana ETF Records Largest Outflow While XRP ETFs Nets $90M

## Introduction

In the recent crypto market activity, Spot Solana ETFs experienced the largest outflow while XRP ETFs attracted a substantial $90 million influx. This shift signifies a rotation by institutions away from traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum towards emerging altcoins Solana (SOL) and XRP.

### Spot Solana ETF Outflows

Spot Solana ETFs operating in the United States encountered significant outflows during the recent crypto market downturn. Despite this, Solana has shown resilience with a rebound, demonstrating the continued interest in this high-growth altcoin.

### XRP ETF Inflows

On the other hand, XRP ETFs saw a notable $90 million inflow, indicating a growing interest from institutional investors. The influx of funds into XRP ETFs showcases a shifting sentiment towards alternative cryptocurrencies like XRP.

## Conclusion

The contrasting dynamics of Spot Solana ETFs facing outflows and XRP ETFs receiving significant inflows reflect the changing landscape of institutional investments in the cryptocurrency market. As institutions diversify their portfolios, altcoins like Solana and XRP are gaining traction, signaling a broader adoption of non-traditional digital assets.