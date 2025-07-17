Just In: U.S. House Advances CLARITY, GENIUS Acts After Longest Vote in History

## Title: U.S. House Advances CLARITY and GENIUS Acts After Historic Vote

### Introduction

In a groundbreaking move for digital asset regulation, the U.S. House of Representatives recently made significant progress by pushing forward two crucial legislative acts – the CLARITY Act and the GENIUS Act. This monumental decision followed a momentous procedural vote that etched its name in congressional history as the longest ever, spanning close to ten hours. With final floor votes looming on the horizon, these pivotal bills are poised to shape the future of the digital asset landscape.

### U.S. House Advances CLARITY Act

The CLARITY Act, forming a core part of the legislative advancements, signifies a significant stride towards regulating digital assets in the United States. By providing much-needed clarity and structure to the industry, this act aims to foster a more secure and transparent environment for investors and stakeholders alike.

### GENIUS Act Progresses in U.S. House

Accompanying the CLARITY Act is the GENIUS Act, another pivotal piece of legislation that has made headway in the U.S. House of Representatives. The GENIUS Act underscores the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement within the digital asset domain, paving the way for growth and development in this rapidly evolving sector.

### Conclusion

The recent progress made by the U.S. House in advancing the CLARITY and GENIUS Acts bears testimony to the growing recognition of the importance of regulating digital assets in today’s financial landscape. As these bills edge closer to final floor votes, the prospect of a more regulated, secure, and innovative digital asset market becomes increasingly tangible. Stay tuned for further developments as the digital asset regulatory framework continues to unfold.

**Source:** CoinGape