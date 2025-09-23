Just-In: WisdomTree Registers Top 20 Crypto Index Fund with XRP, Solana, Cardano

## Title: WisdomTree Launches Coindesk 20 Fund Including XRP, Solana, Cardano

### Introduction

WisdomTree, a prominent financial institution, has recently introduced a groundbreaking development by registering a new index fund in Delaware. The fund includes the top 20 cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Solana, and Cardano, providing investors with exposure to a diverse range of digital assets. This move coincides with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent approval of generic listing standards for crypto funds, which now enables quicker approval processes within 75 days.

### WisdomTree Coindesk 20 Fund Registered in Delaware

On a significant note, WisdomTree’s Coindesk 20 Fund registration marks a milestone in the cryptocurrency market. By diversifying its portfolio to include popular cryptocurrencies like XRP, Solana, and Cardano, WisdomTree aims to cater to the growing demand for digital asset investments. This strategic move aligns with the evolving regulatory landscape governing crypto funds, as witnessed through the recent SEC developments.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, WisdomTree’s launch of the Coindesk 20 Fund underscores the institution’s commitment to innovation and market relevance. By incorporating XRP, Solana, and Cardano into its index fund, WisdomTree not only enhances its offering but also adapts to the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. This initiative paves the way for broader investor participation in digital assets while adhering to regulatory standards, marking a progressive step in the financial sector’s digital transformation.