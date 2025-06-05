Just in: World Liberty Financial Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter To TRUMP Coin Creators

# Breaking News: Cease-and-Desist Letter Sent by World Liberty Financial to TRUMP Coin Creators

## Introduction

## World Liberty Financial’s Cease-and-Desist Letter

World Liberty Financial, a company associated with Donald Trump’s sons, has sent a formal cease-and-desist letter to Fight Fight Fight, the company responsible for the creation of the TRUMP Coin. The legal action was prompted by Fight Fight Fight’s plans to introduce a new digital wallet named “$TRUMP Wallet,” designed to facilitate the trading and storage of the memecoin.

### Background of the Legal Action

The decision to issue the cease-and-desist letter highlights World Liberty Financial’s concerns regarding the unauthorized use of the Trump name and brand in connection with the digital coin. With the development of the “$TRUMP Wallet,” World Liberty Financial appears to be asserting its rights and seeking to protect the integrity of the Trump brand.

### Implications of the Legal Action

The legal action taken by World Liberty Financial against Fight Fight Fight underscores the increasing scrutiny surrounding the use of prominent figures’ names and brands in the cryptocurrency space. It serves as a reminder of the importance of intellectual property rights and compliance with trademark regulations, particularly in the realm of meme-based digital assets.

## Conclusion

The clash between World Liberty Financial and Fight Fight Fight over the TRUMP Coin and the “$TRUMP Wallet” serves as a cautionary tale for creators and developers in the cryptocurrency industry. As the sector continues to evolve, navigating the legal landscape surrounding intellectual property and branding rights is essential to avoid potential conflicts and legal repercussions.

Unified under this incident is the need for responsible innovation and adherence to legal standards to maintain trust and credibility within the cryptocurrency community.