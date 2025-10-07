Justin Sun Announces Entry of TRON Into Perps DEX Race, Launches SunPerp

# Justin Sun Launches SunPerp: TRON Enters Perps DEX Race

## Introduction

At the recent Token2049 conference in Singapore, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and HTX Advisor, made an exciting revelation regarding TRON’s entry into the Perps DEX race. This move comes as Perps’ trading volume soared to $1 trillion in September 2025.

## TRON’s New Venture into Perps DEX

As the Perp DEX wars intensify, Justin Sun, donned in a sharp black suit, took the stage to announce TRON’s foray into the Perps DEX space. This bold move by TRON showcases the platform’s commitment to staying competitive in the rapidly evolving decentralized exchange landscape.

## SunPerp Launch

With the launch of SunPerp, TRON is set to make a significant impact on the Perps DEX race. SunPerp aims to offer users a seamless trading experience while leveraging TRON’s robust network capabilities. This development marks a pivotal moment for TRON as it positions itself as a key player in the decentralized exchange arena.

## Conclusion

Justin Sun’s announcement at the Token2049 conference signals a new chapter for TRON as it enters the Perps DEX race with the launch of SunPerp. With the trading volume of Perps hitting record highs, TRON’s strategic move highlights its determination to innovate and compete in the fast-paced world of decentralized exchanges.

