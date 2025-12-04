Kalshi, Robinhood and Crypto com Face Cease & Desist Order in Connecticut

# Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com Cease and Desist Order in Connecticut

## Introduction

Recently, Connecticut authorities have issued cease and desist orders to Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com for engaging in unauthorized online gambling activities related to sports betting. This crackdown by Connecticut is part of a wider trend across several states that are cracking down on illegal sports betting activities conducted under the guise of prediction markets.

## Connecticut Takes Action Against Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com

Connecticut, like many other states, is experiencing a surge in illegal sports betting operations disguised as prediction markets. As a result, Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com have come under scrutiny and have been ordered to cease all online betting activities in the state.

### Cease and Desist Orders Issued

The authorities in Connecticut have taken decisive action by sending formal notices to Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com, instructing them to halt their online gambling operations immediately. This legal action underscores the state’s commitment to curbing unauthorized online gambling activities within its borders.

## Impact on Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com

The cease and desist orders issued by Connecticut have dealt a significant blow to Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com. These companies are now required to comply with the state’s regulations and cease all online betting activities to avoid further legal repercussions.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent cease and desist orders issued to Kalshi, Robinhood, and Crypto.com by Connecticut signal a crackdown on illegal online gambling activities in the state. These companies have been instructed to cease all online betting operations immediately to avoid legal consequences. Connecticut’s actions highlight the ongoing efforts to regulate online gambling and uphold the integrity of sports betting laws within the state.