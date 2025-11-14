Kalshi Taps Coinbase to Manage USDC Deposits on Its Prediction Market Platform

# Kalshi Partners with Coinbase for USDC Deposits

## Introduction

Kalshi, a prediction market platform, has taken a significant step towards enhancing user experience by partnering with Coinbase for managing USDC deposits. This collaboration ensures secure custody and settlement of USDC, bringing a sophisticated financial infrastructure to Kalshi’s platform.

## Kalshi’s Selection of Coinbase Custody for USDC Settlement

Kalshi has chosen Coinbase as its preferred partner for USDC settlement, marking an important milestone in the platform’s journey to offer a seamless and trusted environment for its users. By leveraging Coinbase’s Custody platform, Kalshi aims to provide its customers with a level of financial infrastructure comparable to traditional markets.

## Enhanced Security and Reliability

Through this collaboration, Kalshi users can now benefit from the security and reliability associated with Coinbase’s proven track record in digital asset custody. With USDC deposits being managed by Coinbase, Kalshi ensures a secure and efficient system for handling transactions on its prediction market platform.

## Conclusion

Kalshi’s partnership with Coinbase for managing USDC deposits underscores the platform’s commitment to offering a secure and reliable environment for its users. By leveraging Coinbase’s expertise in digital asset custody, Kalshi aims to deliver a sophisticated financial infrastructure that mirrors traditional markets, enhancing the overall trading experience for its customers.