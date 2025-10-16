Kodiak Finance integrates Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT tools to enhance trading on Berachain

Kodiak Finance Enhances Trading on Berachain with Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT Tools

Introduction

Kodiak Finance, the primary liquidity platform on Berachain, has introduced Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols to elevate trading capabilities for users, as disclosed to Finbold on October 16. This integration ushered in institutional-grade order options to Berachain’s renowned decentralized exchange, which currently boasts over $250 million in total value locked (TVL) and has facilitated transactions surpassing $4 billion in trading volume.

Advanced Trading Functionality for Kodiak Users

Merging Orbs’ dTWAP (decentralized Time-Weighted Average Price) protocol allows for the fragmentation of large trades into smaller orders that execute gradually, curbing price impact. It also offers a dollar-cost-averaging (DCA) strategy, enabling users to accumulate assets incrementally rather than in a single transaction. Complementing this, the dLIMIT protocol empowers traders to stipulate their preferred buy or sell price instead of instantaneously executing at the market value.

Centralized-Exchange-Style Execution in a Decentralized Setting

Combining the dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols ushers in centralized-exchange-like execution to Berachain’s decentralized ecosystem, granting more ordering and fulfillment options. Kodiak’s interface supports dTWAP-Market orders for instant trades at prevailing market rates and dTWAP-Limit orders that activate only within defined price limits set by users, allowing adjustments based on market conditions and gas fees.

Strengthening DeFi Capabilities on Berachain

By incorporating Orbs’ Layer-3 infrastructure, Kodiak solidifies its standing as a premier decentralized finance (DeFi) hub on Berachain, merging robust liquidity with professional-grade features. The integration underscores Orbs’ vital role as a provider of cutting-edge on-chain trading protocols for decentralized exchanges.

Conclusion

The integration of Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT tools into Kodiak Finance marks a significant step towards enhancing trading functionalities on Berachain. By facilitating advanced order types and execution strategies, Kodiak is poised to provide users with a more efficient and flexible trading experience within the decentralized environment. This collaboration further cements Kodiak’s position as a leading DeFi platform and showcases Orbs’ commitment to innovation in on-chain trading protocols.