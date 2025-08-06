Lawyer Predicts XRP Lawsuit Dismissal More Likely To Happen Than Not Before August 15th

## Title: Lawyer Anticipates XRP Lawsuit Dismissal Prior to August 15th

Lawyer Bill Morgan has expressed optimism that the ongoing appeal case involving Ripple Vs. SEC may see dismissal before the upcoming August 15 status report. This reflects growing confidence within the legal community regarding the anticipated outcome of the XRP lawsuit.

Lawyer Bill Morgan’s assessment signals a growing belief that the XRP lawsuit could be approaching a positive outcome with the potential dismissal of the appeal case. As legal experts and analysts express heightened confidence in Ripple’s prospects before the August 15 deadline, the landscape of the ongoing legal dispute continues to evolve in favor of the cryptocurrency company. The anticipation of a favorable resolution underscores the significance of upcoming developments in shaping the outcome of this high-profile legal battle.