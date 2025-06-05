Layer-1 Blockchain Leading The Meme 2.0 Movement Expands in Korea

## Title: The Rise of Layer-1 Blockchain in Korea’s Meme 2.0 Movement

South Korea’s advancement in the realm of Web3 is evident as President Lee Jae-myung pledges to support the development of spot Crypto ETFs and invests significantly in crypto assets. Embracing this digital shift, the Layer-1 blockchain platform, MemeCore, is expanding its reach in Korea to further propel the Meme 2.0 movement.

South Korea’s growing involvement in Web3 technologies is exemplified by its government’s support for spot Crypto ETFs. President Lee Jae-myung’s commitment to fostering regulatory approvals in this sector underscores the country’s dedication to embracing blockchain advancements.

In line with South Korea’s crypto-friendly environment, Layer-1 blockchain platform MemeCore has made a significant move by officially announcing its strategic expansion into the Korean market. This expansion signifies the platform’s commitment to playing a pivotal role in driving the Meme 2.0 movement forward in the country.

With South Korea’s proactive stance on crypto regulations and investments, the country is poised to become a key player in the global crypto landscape. The emergence of MemeCore’s expansion reflects the growing recognition of blockchain technologies and their potential to shape the future of digital innovation in Korea and beyond.

As South Korea embraces the era of Web3 and crypto assets, the expansion of Layer-1 blockchain technology through platforms like MemeCore signifies a significant leap towards advancing the Meme 2.0 movement in the country. The regulatory support and investments in this sector highlight Korea’s commitment to fostering blockchain innovation and positioning itself as a prominent player in the evolving crypto ecosystem.