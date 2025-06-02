Legal expert blasts ’biggest XRP lie’ of the year

## Introduction

In a recent development, lawyer Bill Morgan has criticized what he labels as the most significant misinformation surrounding XRP’s legal status. Let’s delve into the details of this contentious issue and explore the implications of the recent legal rulings on XRP.

## Legal Expert’s Critique on XRP’s Legal Clarity

Lawyer Bill Morgan recently refuted claims asserting that XRP lacks legal standing and has no role in central bank digital currencies. He highlighted a landmark ruling by Judge Analisa Torres in July 2023, which clarified that XRP, as a digital asset, is not considered a security. This ruling represents a crucial distinction where Ripple’s institutional sales were deemed securities transactions, contrasting with programmatic sales on exchanges, which were not classified as securities.

### Ripple-SEC Legal Dispute Overview

While the SEC appealed parts of the judgment in October 2024, it did not challenge the core finding that XRP does not fall under the security category. This legal clarity, as emphasized by Morgan, sets XRP apart from many other cryptocurrencies and provides a level of certainty that is often lacking in the digital asset landscape.

### Significance of Judge’s Commentary

Morgan stressed the persuasive weight of the judge’s commentary, known as obiter dicta, in legal circles. This commentary reinforces the legal stance that XRP is not a security, offering a substantial advantage in regulatory discussions. Such judicial pronouncements lend XRP a more defined legal status compared to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which lack similar court rulings.

## Conclusion

The legal standing of XRP has been subject to intense scrutiny and debate, with lawyer Bill Morgan passionately defending the digital asset’s position in the face of misconceptions. The nuanced legal rulings and distinctions surrounding XRP’s classification underscore the complexity of regulatory frameworks in the cryptocurrency space. As the Ripple-SEC legal saga unfolds, the final resolution could significantly impact the trajectory of XRP and its standing within the digital asset landscape.