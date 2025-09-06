Linea Airdrop Goes Live September 10: What to Expect from Its Launch Price

# Linea Airdrop: Get Ready for the Launch on September 10

## Introduction

Excitement is building up as the highly anticipated Linea airdrop is set to go live on September 10, 2025. This event marks a significant step forward for ConsenSys’ Ethereum Layer-2 project, as it prepares to distribute 9.36 billion LINEA tokens to more than 749,000 eligible wallets.

## What to Expect

As the cryptocurrency community eagerly awaits the launch of the Linea airdrop, it raises questions about the potential impact on the market and the token’s initial price. This airdrop is poised to create ripples in the crypto space and attract attention from investors and enthusiasts alike.

## Distribution Details

With over 749,000 eligible wallets set to receive LINEA tokens, the distribution process is expected to be carefully managed to ensure a smooth and efficient allocation. ConsenSys aims to reach a wide audience and maximize the benefits of the airdrop for participants.

## The Significance of the Airdrop

The Linea airdrop signifies a major milestone for ConsenSys and its Ethereum Layer-2 project. By distributing tokens to a large number of users, the project aims to increase awareness and engagement within the crypto community, fostering a more decentralized and inclusive ecosystem.

## Conclusion

The Linea airdrop scheduled for September 10 is an exciting event that holds promise for the crypto market. As the distribution of LINEA tokens begins, expect to see increased interest and activity surrounding ConsenSys’ Ethereum Layer-2 project. Stay tuned for updates on the launch price and the impact of this significant development.