Linqto Bankruptcy: XRP Lawyer Says Customers May Get Full Recovery

### Title: Optimism Amid Linqto Bankruptcy: Customers Prioritized for Potential Full Recovery

#### Introduction:

John Deaton, a prominent figure advocating for crypto investors and XRP holders, has shared a positive perspective on the ongoing Linqto bankruptcy case. He believes that customers stand a chance to receive full recovery or substantial returns due to their potential priority over equity shareholders.

—

### Linqto Bankruptcy: Customers Expected to Benefit

#### Deaton’s Positive Outlook:

In a recent update, XRP lawyer John Deaton expressed optimism regarding the outlook for customers affected by the Linqto bankruptcy proceedings. According to Deaton, customers may be placed at a higher priority compared to equity shareholders, which could result in a full recovery of their assets or significant returns in the aftermath of the bankruptcy.

#### Potential for Full Recovery:

Deaton’s insight offers hope to those impacted by the Linqto bankruptcy, suggesting that prioritizing customers in the settlement process could lead to a more favorable outcome for them. This shift towards customer-centric recovery efforts indicates a positive potential for affected individuals to recover their investments or receive compensation for their losses.

#### Conclusion:

As John Deaton continues to highlight the possibility of customers receiving full recovery or substantial returns in the context of the Linqto bankruptcy case, his positive outlook serves as a source of encouragement for those navigating the uncertainties of the situation. By shedding light on the potential prioritization of customers, Deaton’s insights offer reassurance to affected individuals and underline the importance of considering customer welfare during bankruptcy proceedings.