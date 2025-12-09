LUNC Price Skyrockets Over 20% as Terra Luna Classic Begins Voting on Major Upgrade

## Title: Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) Sees 20% Surge as Voting Commences for Major Upgrade

### Introduction

The price of LUNC has experienced a remarkable increase of over 20% as the Terra Luna Classic community has initiated voting on a crucial network upgrade proposal. This proposal aims to implement significant enhancements to enhance the security, performance, and compatibility of the blockchain.

### LUNC News: Terra Luna Classic Starts Voting on v3.6.1 Upgrade

The Terra Luna Classic community has commenced the voting process on the proposed upgrade known as “Upgrade to v3.6.1”. This upgrade is set to bring substantial improvements to the network.

### Conclusion

With the commencement of the voting process on the major upgrade proposal, Terra Luna Classic has witnessed a surge in its price, reflecting the community’s anticipation for the forthcoming enhancements. Stay tuned for further updates on the progress of the upgrade and its impact on the Terra Luna Classic ecosystem.

