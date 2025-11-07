Mantle partners with Bybit and Backed bringing tokenized U.S. equities onchain

## Introduction

Mantle, Bybit, and Backed have come together to introduce tokenized U.S. equities onchain through the innovative xStocks initiative. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the interaction between traditional markets and blockchain technology. Learn more about this exciting partnership below.

### Mantle Partners with Bybit and Backed to Tokenize U.S. Equities

Mantle, a leading Layer-2 network that focuses on real-world assets, has joined forces with Bybit and Backed to launch tokenized U.S. equities onchain via the xStocks platform.

#### Tokenized U.S. Equities on Mantle Ecosystem

The collaboration between Mantle, Bybit, and Backed enables users to access tokenized versions of popular U.S. stocks like NVDAx, AAPLx, and MSTRx directly within the Mantle ecosystem. This initiative merges Mantle’s robust blockchain infrastructure, Bybit’s exchange liquidity, and Backed’s regulated tokenization framework.

#### Bridging Centralized and Decentralized Markets

Bybit will facilitate xStock deposits and withdrawals through Mantle, establishing a seamless bridge between centralized exchanges and Mantle’s onchain environment. This integration enhances liquidity and simplifies access for users interested in tokenized assets. Each xStock token, backed by Backed, corresponds 1:1 to the underlying security, providing transparent exposure to regulated assets.

### Creating Onchain Capital Markets

Mantle, functioning as Ethereum’s largest zero-knowledge proof-powered Layer 2 network, aspires to unite traditional finance (TradFi), centralized finance (CeFi), and decentralized finance (DeFi) via its modular architecture and low-fee infrastructure. By leveraging Mantle’s cutting-edge technology stack and Bybit’s robust infrastructure, tokenized equities are poised to become a cornerstone of the emerging onchain financial ecosystem.

#### Expanding Mantle’s RWA Ecosystem

In addition to the xStocks initiative, Mantle has been actively pursuing various real-world asset initiatives like institutional custody partnerships and global hackathons. This collaboration with Bybit and Backed further solidifies Mantle’s commitment to enhancing liquidity, transparency, and composability for tokenized assets within the DeFi space.

## Conclusion

The partnership between Mantle, Bybit, and Backed represents a significant step towards integrating traditional financial markets with blockchain technology. Through xStocks, users can now seamlessly access tokenized U.S. equities onchain, ushering in a new era of financial innovation and accessibility in the decentralized economy.