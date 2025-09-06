MARA Bitcoin Treasury Nears $6 Billion, Trails Only Strategy in Public Rankings

## Title: MARA Bitcoin Holdings Approach $6 Billion, Ranks Second Globally

### Introduction:

MARA Holdings, Inc. recently revealed its substantial increase in Bitcoin holdings, now valued at $5.9 billion. This notable achievement solidifies MARA’s position as a major corporate player in the cryptocurrency space, closely following Strategy N’s renowned Treasury.

### MARA’s Bitcoin Acquisition Expansion:

#### MARA Holdings’ Significant Bitcoin Accumulation

In a significant move, MARA Holdings, Inc. disclosed its ownership of a remarkable 705 BTC as part of its ongoing Bitcoin treasury expansion strategies.

### The Impressive Position in Global Rankings:

#### Climbing the Global Bitcoin Treasury Rankings

MARA Holdings, Inc.’s remarkable Bitcoin treasury growth has positioned the company as the second-largest corporate holder worldwide, next only to the esteemed Strategy N, led by Michael Saylor.

### Conclusion:

MARA Holdings’ aggressive expansion and impressive Bitcoin holdings showcase the company’s commitment to leveraging cryptocurrency as a strategic asset. Positioned as a major player in the global Bitcoin treasury rankings, MARA continues to make waves in the ever-evolving digital currency landscape.