Mawari unveils decentralized infrastructure offering (DIO) for June 2025

Mawari Introduces Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO) for June 2025

Introduction:

Mawari, the spatial computing decentralized physical infrastructure network known as DePIN, has exciting plans to launch its decentralized infrastructure offering (DIO) in early June. This move aims to further expand their already successful global network, which has powered over 50 commercial projects for prominent clients like Netflix, T-Mobile, and BMW. Mawari’s infrastructure plays a crucial role in facilitating interactive 3D avatar agents utilized for various purposes such as tourism guidance, customer support, and enterprise solutions.

Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO)

To meet the increasing demand for real-time AI-powered 3D content, Mawari will allow compute resource owners to contribute to their network in exchange for rewards. The decentralized infrastructure offering will provide an opportunity for individuals to partake in the network’s growth and revenue generation. Guardian Nodes within Mawari’s ecosystem play a vital role in ensuring network reliability and enabling compute owners to benefit from operational efficiency and revenue.

Licenses Starting at $333

The licenses for Guardian Nodes will be accessible exclusively through the Arbitrum (ARB) chain in authorized jurisdictions starting at $333 per license. Furthermore, Mawari plans to offer incentives for early operators and the option to delegate node management to trustworthy third-party node-as-a-service (NaaS) providers.

CEO’s Perspective

Luis Oscar Ramirez, the CEO of Mawari, believes that active support from Guardian Node Operators is essential for powering immersive 3D and AI experiences globally. By aligning operator rewards with the network’s growth, Mawari aims to establish a fair, transparent, and sustainable infrastructure built for long-term success. The network monitoring rewards pool is designed to be around 20% of the total revenue, ensuring that operator rewards evolve along with the network’s expansion.

Conclusion:

Mawari’s unveiling of the decentralized infrastructure offering sets the stage for an exciting development in the technology landscape for June 2025. With a focus on inclusivity, transparency, and sustainable growth, Mawari is poised to revolutionize the way decentralized physical infrastructure networks operate. Stay tuned for more updates on this groundbreaking initiative.

