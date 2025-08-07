Melania meme coin is now down 98% from highs

### Introduction

The Melania Meme coin, once soaring to new heights, has now experienced a significant downfall, losing almost 98% of its value since its peak post-inauguration. Let’s delve into the factors that contributed to this drastic decline and the potential implications for the cryptocurrency market.

## Reasons Behind Melania Meme Coin’s Plunge

The Melania Meme (MELANIA) token, which reached an all-time high of $8.4856 on January 20, 2025, has now plummeted to a mere $0.2062, marking a steep 97.57% decrease in its value. This sharp decline has wiped out over $1.45 billion in paper value as of August 7.

### Political and Structural Influence

The token’s downfall can be attributed to a combination of political and structural factors. Melania’s team’s sell-off of $35.7 million worth of tokens in June 2025 acted as a catalyst for the immediate crash. This event coincided with the rising support for bills like the MEME Act and COIN Act, backed by Democrats, aiming to prevent political figures, including members of the Trump family, from initiating or profiting from cryptocurrency ventures. If these bills pass, MELANIA might face delisting from regulated exchanges, diminishing its branding power and speculative inflows.

### Ownership Distribution Concerns

Data from Solscan reveals that the top 10 holders of Melania Meme coins possess a staggering 89.77% of the total supply. With on-chain data reflecting significant sell-side pressures and diminishing buy volumes over the past few months, it indicates waning confidence among retail traders and absence of institutional backing in stabilizing the token’s market.

### The Trump Crypto Ecosystem Comparison

Despite Melania Meme’s dramatic collapse, the broader Trump-branded crypto ecosystem has managed to maintain some resilience. The Official Trump (TRUMP) token, with a market cap of $1.74 billion, stands in stark contrast to MELANIA’s downward spiral.

## Conclusion

The story of Melania Meme coin’s sharp descent serves as a cautionary tale of the fragility and volatility present in the cryptocurrency market. It underscores the impact of political and structural factors on the fate of digital assets, highlighting the need for diversified investment strategies and thorough risk assessment in navigating the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

**Remember, in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, diligent research and risk management are essential for making informed investment decisions.**