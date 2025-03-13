Mercuryo introduces on-ramp services to Wallet in Telegram to promote mass crypto adoption 

## Introduction

Mercuryo, a prominent global payment infrastructure and cryptocurrency platform, recently unveiled a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting widespread crypto adoption. This innovative venture involves the integration of on-ramp services for Wallet in Telegram, a cutting-edge crypto management solution. The collaboration between Mercuryo and Wallet in Telegram represents a significant step towards facilitating seamless access to cryptocurrencies for millions of users worldwide.

—

## Enhancing Access to Cryptocurrency Payments

As reported by Finbold on Thursday, March 13, Mercuryo’s partnership with Wallet in Telegram is positioned to revolutionize the landscape of cryptocurrency payments. By introducing on-ramp services, the goal is to streamline the process of onboarding new users onto cryptocurrency platforms. Petr Kozyakov, the Co-Founder and CEO of Mercuryo, expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to drive mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

### Empowering Wallet Users

Wallet in Telegram, hailed as the leading custodial wallet on the platform, plays a pivotal role in democratizing cryptocurrency payments. Currently supporting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), stablecoins, and Toncoin (TON), the native token of The Open Network (TON), Wallet serves as a gateway to the world of digital assets. The integration of Mercuryo’s user-centric features will facilitate a seamless experience for individuals venturing into the crypto market for the first time.

### Streamlined Transactions

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the enhanced accessibility to crypto purchases. Users can now buy cryptocurrencies like BTC, TON, and Jettons using their local currency through various payment methods, including debit/credit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay—all within the confines of Telegram. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for users to navigate through multiple platforms, thereby simplifying the crypto purchasing process.

### Commitment to Mass Adoption

Andrew Rogozov, the CEO of Wallet in Telegram, emphasized the long-term vision behind the Mercuryo integration, highlighting the commitment to fostering mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. The collaboration seeks to address the prevailing issue of high on-ramp fees that have deterred potential users from entering the crypto sphere. By offering a cost-effective and user-friendly on-ramp solution, the partnership aims to accelerate the pace of crypto adoption on a global scale.

—

## Conclusion

The introduction of on-ramp services to Wallet in Telegram by Mercuryo signifies a significant milestone in the realm of cryptocurrency adoption. Through this strategic partnership, users can expect a more accessible and intuitive approach to engaging with digital assets within the Telegram ecosystem. By removing barriers to entry and simplifying transactions, Mercuryo and Wallet are paving the way for a more inclusive and expansive crypto landscape.