Mercuryo launches encrypted Passkey system for faster Web3 payments

# Introducing Mercuryo’s Passkey Biometric Authentication System for Enhanced Web3 Payments

## Mercuryo Innovates with Passkey for Secure and Efficient Transactions

Mercuryo has unveiled its latest advancement in biometric authentication technology with the introduction of Passkey, a secure solution aimed at simplifying fiat-to-crypto transactions while bolstering security measures. This innovative feature, shared exclusively with Finbold on June 9, revolutionizes the authentication process by offering users the convenience of logging in through facial recognition or fingerprint scans, eliminating the need for traditional One Time Passcodes (OTPs).

## Passkey Implementation Across Mercuryo’s Extensive Partner Network

The deployment of the Passkey feature is set to expand across Mercuryo’s vast partner ecosystem, encompassing more than 200 partners, including prominent non-custodial wallets. Compatible with a range of devices such as iPhone, Android, and Windows, Passkey is poised to set a new standard in user authentication methods within the crypto space.

Petr Kozyakov, Co-Founder and CEO at Mercuryo, expressed the company’s enthusiasm for this groundbreaking integration, highlighting how Passkey not only ensures a seamless and user-friendly login process but also significantly enhances data protection. By continuously innovating to enhance user experience, Mercuryo aims to drive widespread adoption of Web3 payments.

## Trust Wallet’s Perspective on Passkey Integration

Tatiana Kurach, from Trust Wallet’s Business Development team, shared insights on the collaborative efforts between Trust Wallet and Mercuryo to integrate Passkey into the platform. Acknowledging the potential impact on user experience for buyers and sellers in the digital token space, Trust Wallet anticipates a high level of adoption among its user base. Passkey serves as a robust biometric security layer, empowering users to securely access their accounts and facilitate transactions seamlessly.

## Enhancing User Security Through Biometric Verification

By minimizing reliance on conventional email and SMS-based logins, Passkey plays a pivotal role in fortifying user security against evolving threats such as phishing attacks, malware, and AI-driven risks. Leveraging advanced technology developed by the FIDO Alliance, Passkey ensures heightened security through the creation of a unique credential stored on the user’s device and authenticated through the device’s screen lock mechanism.

Mercuryo emphasizes that Passkey addresses a crucial barrier to Web3 adoption by simplifying identity verification processes and enabling faster, more secure crypto payments.

*Featured image via Shutterstock. The post was originally published on Finbold.*

## Conclusion

Mercuryo’s introduction of the Passkey biometric authentication system marks a significant step towards enhancing security and efficiency in Web3 payments. By offering a seamless login experience through facial recognition and fingerprint scans, Passkey demonstrates a commitment to user protection and streamlined transaction processes. This innovative solution is poised to shape the future of crypto payments and contribute to the mainstream adoption of Web3 technology.