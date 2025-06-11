Mercuryo named one of the fastest-growing startups in Europe

## Introduction

Mercuryo, a pioneering Web3 payment platform, has been recognized as one of the speedily developing startups in Europe for the year 2025. Sifted, a distinguished media brand that spotlights European startup ventures, appraised and ranked various companies based on their revenue growth over the past three years, awarding Mercuryo the 79th position.

## Mercuryo: A Top Performer in Europe

Mercuryo’s latest accolade as one of Europe’s fastest-growing startups signifies the culmination of relentless dedication, imaginative brainstorming sessions, and seamless collaborative efforts.

### France and Southern Europe’s Thriving Startup Landscape

In a departure from the previous year’s standings, Sifted’s 2025 rankings encompass a hundred innovative startups spanning nine countries, such as France, Spain, Cyprus, and Andorra. Collectively, these enterprises have yielded a staggering €8.6 billion (~$9.86 billion) in revenue over a three-year period, amassed a funding pool of €3.7 billion (~$4.24 billion), and collectively fostered over 10,000 job opportunities.

### Qualification Criteria for the Elite Cohort

To be considered for evaluation, all startups must retain private ownership, exhibit a tech-centric operational focus, and be stationed within the region. Additionally, they must demonstrate a minimum revenue benchmark of €50,000 (~$57,300) for the initial year and escalate to at least €500,000 (~$573,000) in the most recent financial year. The resurgence in funding per company witnessed a significant uptick, surging from €30.38 million (~$34.8 million) in the previous year to €34.6 million (~$39.6 million) in the current evaluation.

### Sifted 2025: Investing in Promising Ventures

The cohort of startups designated by Sifted managed to captivate the interest of 704 investors, with the prominent Kima Ventures from Paris endorsing 16 of the enlisted startups. Eminent French investors dominated the leaderboard by securing six of the coveted top ten positions, emblematic of the consistent prowess demonstrated by French startup initiatives. The cumulative funding raised by the 2025 cohort averaged an impressive €34.6 million (~$39.6 million).

## Conclusion

The acknowledgment of Mercuryo as a frontrunner in Europe’s startup arena is a testament to the industry-altering advancements and the entrepreneurial zeal that prevails within the region. As these innovative ventures continue to spearhead technological evolution, the landscape of European startups stands poised for remarkable growth and global influence.

