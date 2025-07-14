Metaplanet Adds 797 Bitcoins to Treasury As BTC Price Hits New All-Time Highs

Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Holdings with 797 BTC Purchase

Introduction:

Metaplanet, often dubbed as Japan’s equivalent of MicroStrategy, has made headlines by acquiring an additional 797 Bitcoins. This move comes amidst Bitcoin reaching new record highs, with its price currently soaring at $121,209.

Details of the Purchase:

Metaplanet’s recent announcement revealed that the company has achieved an impressive year-to-date BTC yield of 435.9%. With this latest purchase, Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at an impressive 16,352 BTC.

Bitcoin’s All-Time Highs:

Bitcoin has been breaking barriers, touching new all-time highs, which has coincided with Metaplanet’s strategic decision to enhance its treasury with the addition of 797 Bitcoins.

Conclusion:

Metaplanet’s move to bolster its Bitcoin holdings reflects a growing trend among institutional investors to leverage the potential of cryptocurrencies, especially during periods of exceptional price surges. As Bitcoin continues to make waves in the financial realm, companies like Metaplanet are taking prudent steps to capitalize on this digital asset’s lucrative opportunities.

Original Source: CoinGape