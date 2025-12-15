# Metaplanet CEO Teases “Crucial” Bitcoin Buy Decision at Upcoming EGM, Stock Wavers

Metaplanet, a leading company in the digital space, is on the verge of a significant decision regarding its Bitcoin strategy. With the stock price hovering around 440 JPY, all eyes are on the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where CEO Simon Gerovich is set to unveil crucial proposals that could impact the company’s future trajectory.

## Metaplanet Sends Notice to Shareholders About Extraordinary General Meeting

As the EGM approaches, Metaplanet has issued a notice to its shareholders, inviting them to participate actively in the decision-making process. The fate of the company’s Bitcoin strategy for the upcoming year hangs in the balance, making it imperative for shareholders to exercise their voting rights.

## CEO Urges Shareholders to Play a Vital Role

CEO Simon Gerovich emphasizes the importance of shareholder engagement, urging them to cast their votes on the key proposals up for discussion at the EGM. The decisions made during this meeting could have far-reaching consequences for Metaplanet and its stakeholders, shaping the company’s positioning in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The anticipation surrounding Metaplanet’s upcoming EGM underscores the significance of the impending decision on its Bitcoin strategy. With the stock price wavering and crucial proposals on the table, the outcome of the meeting is poised to influence the future trajectory of the company. Shareholders’ active participation in this pivotal moment will play a crucial role in determining the path forward for Metaplanet in the digital realm.