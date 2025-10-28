Metaplanet Stock Surges 10% on Share Repurchase, Capital Allocation Policy

**Title:** Metaplanet Announces Capital Allocation Policy and Share Repurchase, Stock Surges 10%

**Introduction:**

Metaplanet, the fourth-largest Bitcoin treasury, recently unveiled its new capital allocation policy along with a share repurchase program and a $500 million credit facility. This strategic move led to a significant surge in Metaplanet’s stock price by over 10%, continuing its impressive weekly performance.

**Bitcoin Treasury Metaplanet Stock Soars on Capital Allocation Policy**

**Metaplanet’s Strategic Initiatives**

Metaplanet, also known as Asia’s Strategy, made waves in the financial market with its announcement of a comprehensive capital allocation policy aimed at optimizing the company’s resources. This initiative underscores Metaplanet’s commitment to efficient financial management and sustainable growth.

**Share Repurchase Program Unveiled**

In addition to the capital allocation policy, Metaplanet revealed a share repurchase program as part of its efforts to enhance shareholder value. By repurchasing its own shares, Metaplanet aims to signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and support its stock price.

**$500 Million Credit Facility**

Furthermore, Metaplanet secured a substantial $500 million credit facility, a move that bolsters the company’s financial flexibility and strategic positioning in the market. This credit facility provides Metaplanet with additional resources to pursue growth opportunities and navigate potential challenges effectively.

**Stock Price Surges**

Following the announcement of these strategic initiatives, Metaplanet’s stock price witnessed a remarkable surge of over 10%, reflecting investors’ positive reception to the company’s forward-thinking strategies. This surge contributed to Metaplanet’s impressive weekly performance, with the stock gaining over 25% in value.

**Conclusion:**

Metaplanet’s recent unveiling of its capital allocation policy, share repurchase program, and secured credit facility has garnered significant attention and propelled its stock price to new heights. These strategic initiatives demonstrate Metaplanet’s proactive approach to financial management and growth, positioning the company for continued success in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.