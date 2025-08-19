Michael Saylor Flips on MSTR Stock Issuance Rules As Strategy Loses Bitcoin Premium

# Michael Saylor Announces Change in MSTR Stock Issuance Rules

## Introduction:

Michael Saylor, the Strategy executive chairman, has made a significant decision regarding the company’s financing rule for MSTR stock issuance. This move aims to facilitate the purchase of more Bitcoin amidst the stock’s recent underperformance compared to Bitcoin, leading to the loss of its previous premium over the cryptocurrency.

### Changes in Stock Issuance Rules

In a recent development, Michael Saylor has decided to relax the company’s financing rule for MSTR stock issuance. This strategic shift is driven by the desire to acquire more Bitcoin, considering the underperformance of the stock in recent months.

### Reason Behind the Revision

The decision to revise the stock issuance rules comes as a response to the diminishing premium that MSTR stock once held over Bitcoin. By adjusting the company’s approach to stock issuance, Saylor aims to enhance the firm’s position in the cryptocurrency market.

### Implementation of mNAV

Under the latest revision, MSTR will issue stock in alignment with the modified Net Asset Value (mNAV) approach. This adjustment is expected to optimize the company’s financial strategy and bolster its investments in Bitcoin.

## Conclusion:

Michael Saylor’s pivot on MSTR stock issuance rules reflects a proactive approach to leverage opportunities in the volatile cryptocurrency market. By adapting to the evolving dynamics of the industry, Strategy aims to maintain its competitive edge and maximize returns for stakeholders.

