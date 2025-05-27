Michael Saylor Says Proof Of Reserves Is A Bad Idea, Community Calls It A Red Flag

# Michael Saylor’s Controversial Stance on Proof of Reserves

## Introduction

Strategy founder Michael Saylor has stirred a debate within the cryptocurrency community regarding the concept of ‘proof-of-reserves.’ In a viral video captured recently, Saylor expressed his disapproval towards exchanges and companies that opt to publish on-chain proof-of-reserves, labeling it as a ‘bad idea.’ This statement has triggered discussions and raised concerns among industry enthusiasts.

## Michael Saylor’s Disapproval of Proof of Reserves

Earlier today, Bitcoin advocate and analyst Mitchell shared insights on his official X platform, shedding light on Michael Saylor’s perspective towards proof-of-reserves. Saylor’s stance became evident during a recent event held on May 26, coinciding with the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas. He openly criticized the practice of publishing proof-of-reserves, stating, “It’s a bad idea.”

## Saylor’s Concerns

Michael Saylor’s dissent towards proof-of-reserves stems primarily from his apprehensions regarding its potential shortcomings and associated risks. The founder of MicroStrategy pointed out that by making their reserves public, companies expose themselves to security vulnerabilities and various threats. He argued that the conventional method of publishing proof of reserves may actually compromise security measures, thereby posing significant risks.

## Conclusion

Michael Saylor’s vocal opposition to the widespread adoption of proof-of-reserves has sparked controversy and prompted the community to address the implications of such practices. As discussions continue to unfold, it remains essential for industry stakeholders to evaluate the balance between transparency and security in the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies. Stay tuned for further insights and developments.

