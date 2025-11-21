Michael Saylor’s Strategy Faces Removal From Nasdaq 100 Amid Crypto Market Crash

## Title: Michael Saylor’s Strategy at Risk of Nasdaq 100 Removal Amid Crypto Market Downturn

Michael Saylor’s Strategy is currently facing the threat of being removed from various prominent equity indices, notably the Nasdaq 100, as the ongoing crypto market crash persists. This development raises concerns about the company’s standing in light of the recent market volatility.

According to reports from Bloomberg, leading index providers such as MSCI and Nasdaq are conducting a review to determine if Michael Saylor’s Strategy still meets the criteria for inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index. The scrutiny comes amidst the tumultuous conditions in the crypto market, which have been subject to significant fluctuations and uncertainties.

The relentless downturn in the crypto market has not only affected digital asset prices but has also cast a shadow of doubt on the performance and viability of companies operating in the cryptocurrency space. Michael Saylor’s Strategy, known for its strategic approach in the digital asset realm, now finds itself at a critical juncture due to the broader market instability.

As Michael Saylor’s Strategy faces the possibility of being removed from the Nasdaq 100 index, the repercussions of the ongoing crypto market crash are becoming increasingly palpable. The outcome of the review by index providers will shed light on the company’s resilience and adaptability in navigating through challenging market conditions. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving situation.

**Source:** CoinGape.