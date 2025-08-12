Michael Saylor’s ‘Strategy’ now has over $30 billion in unrealised Bitcoin profit

# Michael Saylor’s Crypto Strategy Soars: $30 Billion in Unrealized Profits

## Introduction:

Discover the incredible success story of Michael Saylor and his innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy that has propelled his company, Strategy, to unrealized profits exceeding $30 billion. Learn how Saylor’s unwavering belief in Bitcoin as a premier treasury reserve asset has transformed Strategy into a major player in the crypto market.

### The Profits Begin to Soar:

Strategy Co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor’s bold strategy of accumulating Bitcoin is achieving unparalleled success. As of August 12, the value of Bitcoin at $118,567 has skyrocketed Saylor’s holdings to approximately $76.16 billion, marking an impressive paper gain of $30.06 billion, representing a remarkable 65% increase.

### Continual Growth and Success:

The recent acquisition of 155 BTC for $18 million further underscores Saylor’s commitment to Bitcoin. This move solidifies Bitcoin’s status as “digital gold” and a crucial asset in Strategy’s treasury holdings. Since pivoting to a Bitcoin-centric balance sheet strategy in 2020, Strategy has amassed substantial coins, establishing itself as the dominant corporate Bitcoin holder in the market.

### A Resounding Success:

Comparisons to renowned investor Michael Burry’s $700 million gain during the 2008 financial crisis pale in comparison to Saylor’s extraordinary paper gains. With Bitcoin poised to reach new highs and institutional interest surging, MicroStrategy’s strategic approach has positioned the company as a de facto Bitcoin ETF. Saylor’s vocal advocacy for Bitcoin further cements Strategy’s unique position in the corporate world.

## Conclusion:

Witness the groundbreaking success of Michael Saylor and Strategy as they navigate the dynamic world of cryptocurrency with exemplary foresight and strategic acumen. With unrealized profits exceeding $30 billion, Strategy’s commitment to Bitcoin as a core asset signals a new era of corporate investment philosophy.

