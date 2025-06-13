MicroStrategy Insiders Are Selling Big, A Warning for MSTR Stock Holders?

## Is MicroStrategy Insiders’ Selling A Warning for MSTR Stock Holders?

### Introduction

Recent reports suggest that MicroStrategy insiders, including director Carl Rickertsen, have been selling large quantities of MSTR stock. This has raised concerns among investors, especially considering Mr. Rickertsen’s significant sale of $10 million worth of shares. Let’s delve deeper into this development and its potential implications for MSTR stock holders.

### Insider Selling Activity

Director Carl Rickertsen, who joined MicroStrategy in October 2022, recently made headlines for cashing out all his MSTR stock, valued at $10 million. It is noteworthy that when he first invested in the company, MSTR’s stock price was trading at under $25. Since then, the stock has seen significant appreciation.

### Conclusion

Insider selling activity, particularly by high-profile figures like Carl Rickertsen, can sometimes serve as a red flag for investors. While it’s essential to consider various factors before making investment decisions, monitoring insider actions can provide valuable insights. MSTR stock holders may want to keep a close eye on developments within MicroStrategy to assess the potential impact of insider selling on the stock’s performance.