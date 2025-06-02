MicroStrategy Of Japan Metaplanet Buys Another 1088 Bitcoin, Stock Price Surges

**Introduction**

Metaplanet Inc., a prominent player in the crypto market, has made headlines once again by acquiring an additional 1,088 Bitcoin, further bolstering its already extensive holdings. This bold move has propelled the Japanese firm’s total Bitcoin stash to 8,888 BTC, valued at approximately $933 million. Let’s delve into the details of this strategic purchase and its impact on the company’s stock price surge.

—

### Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Holdings with Latest Purchase

In a recent announcement dated June 2, 2025, Metaplanet, an esteemed investment entity based in Japan, unveiled its latest venture into the realm of Bitcoin acquisitions. The firm disclosed its acquisition of 1,088 BTC, driving its total holdings up to an impressive 8,888 BTC. The CEO of Metaplanet, Simon Gerovich, shared that the purchase of 1,088 Bitcoin was executed at an average price of $107,771 per coin, resulting in a remarkable 225.4% year-to-date return on investment.

#### Acquisition Breakdown

The total expenditure for this substantial Bitcoin purchase amounted to $117.3 million. Notably, Metaplanet’s cumulative Bitcoin holdings, including this recent addition, were procured for an average cost of $93,354 per Bitcoin, totaling around $829.7 million. This strategic move signifies Metaplanet’s continued commitment to strengthening its position in the cryptocurrency market.

### Impact on Stock Price and Market Sentiment

Following this significant acquisition, Metaplanet’s stock price witnessed a notable surge, reflecting investor confidence in the firm’s strategic decisions and robust Bitcoin holdings. The market response to Metaplanet’s expanded Bitcoin reserves has been positive, with stakeholders anticipating further growth and value appreciation in the future.

—

**Conclusion**

Metaplanet’s recent purchase of 1,088 Bitcoin has not only augmented its existing crypto portfolio but also sparked a surge in its stock price, indicating a favorable market reception. As the company continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of digital assets, its strategic acquisitions position it as a key player in the evolving realm of cryptocurrencies. Stay tuned for more insights and updates on Metaplanet’s crypto ventures.