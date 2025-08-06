Midnight Airdrop Sees 250M NIGHT Claimed Under 24 Hours As ADA Ledger Users Face Issues

## Midnight Airdrop Success: 250M NIGHT Tokens Claimed

### Introducing Midnight Network’s NIGHT Token Airdrop

Midnight Network’s recent NIGHT token airdrop has seen an impressive response, with users claiming over 250 million tokens in less than 24 hours. This surge in participation followed the introduction of the Glacier Drop, which offered rewards to users across eight prominent blockchain ecosystems.

### ADA Ledger Users Encounter Challenges

However, amid the airdrop success, users of the ADA Ledger have been encountering difficulties. These issues have led to a prompt response from the Midnight team, who are working to deploy a technical fix to address the problems faced by ADA Ledger users.

### Midnight Takes Action

Recognizing the challenges faced by ADA Ledger users, Midnight is actively working on resolving the technical issues to ensure a seamless experience for all participants. The team’s dedication to addressing these concerns reinforces their commitment to providing a reliable and user-friendly platform.

### Conclusion

The successful Midnight airdrop, which saw 250 million NIGHT tokens claimed in under 24 hours, highlights the enthusiasm and engagement within the blockchain community. Despite the challenges faced by ADA Ledger users, the proactive response from Midnight reflects their dedication to delivering a positive user experience.

