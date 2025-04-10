Mode unveils ‘Mode Trade’ decentralized perpetuals exchange

# Mode Trade: The Decentralized Perpetuals Exchange by Mode

## Introduction:

Mode (MODE), an Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 (L2) network, has recently introduced Mode Trade, a new decentralized exchange (DEX) for perpetuals developed in collaboration with Orderly Network (ORDER). This article explores the features of Mode Trade and how it aims to revolutionize trading with AI-powered tools and deep liquidity.

## Mode Trade Features and Benefits

### Mode Trade Collaboration with Orderly Network

– Mode Trade leverages Orderly Network’s trading infrastructure and deep liquidity.

– The platform combines Mode’s user experience model driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

### Restricted Access and Future Plans

– At launch, Mode Trade is exclusively available for Giga stakers holding a minimum of 400,000 veMODE.

– Additional traders will be granted access through a limited-access whitelist in the coming days.

## AI Trading Tools on Mode Trade

– Mode Trade offers a range of AI tools to empower individual traders with institutional-grade market insights.

– Features include predictive analytics and text-based trade execution for enhanced user experience.

### Insights from Arjun Aurora, COO at Orderly Network

– Leveraging Orderly’s infrastructure enabled the rapid launch of Mode Trade with cross-chain liquidity.

– The platform guarantees deep liquidity and efficient trading from the onset.

### Educational Tools for Retail Traders

– Nikita Monastyrskiy, Growth Lead at Mode, highlights the significance of educational resources available on Mode Trade.

– The inclusion of predictive AI tools bridges the gap between retail and institutional traders.

## Innovative Trading Features

– Noteworthy tools such as the AI Terminal and Synth forecasting engines enhance traders’ confidence in executing trades effectively.

– Mode Trade’s decentralized prediction layer, Synth, offers users access to a wide range of trading pairs, leverage, and Orderly’s synthetic market-making engine for optimal liquidity.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Mode’s unveiling of Mode Trade represents a significant step in decentralized trading, offering advanced AI tools, deep liquidity, and educational resources to traders. By combining technology and user experience, Mode Trade aims to democratize access to predictive analytics and enhance trading efficiency in volatile markets.

