Mosaic Alpha launches the Basket Manager Combine contest

## Introduction

Mosaic Alpha, a decentralized crypto investment platform, has introduced an exciting opportunity for crypto enthusiasts – the Basket Manager Combine contest. This competition is designed for crypto influencers, managers, and investors looking to showcase their skills in creating and managing token baskets to win attractive rewards. Read on to discover more details about this engaging event.

## Mosaic Alpha’s Basket Manager Combine Contest

### Overview

Mosaic Alpha has launched the Basket Manager Combine competition, offering participants a chance to manage token baskets and compete for a share of over $30,000 in prizes. The event will be happening from April 1 to June 30, 2025.

### DeFi Token Baskets

In the realm of decentralized finance (DeFi), token baskets are diversified portfolios that amalgamate various cryptocurrencies into a single tradable asset. These baskets are transparent, non-custodial, and fully on-chain, allowing investors to track them in real-time. By investing in these baskets, individuals can align with asset managers’ strategies, potentially reaping profits or incurring losses based on their performance.

### Incentives for Basket Managers

Basket managers stand to benefit from performance-based incentives when their strategies yield positive outcomes. This structure fosters a collaborative environment, rewarding effective management strategies. Only whitelisted assets are allowed in the baskets to ensure quality and security.

### Rewards

The top performers in the contest will be rewarded with prizes denominated in KDX, the platform’s utility token. The awards include $15,000 worth of KDX for the first-place winner, $10,000 for the second-place winner, and $5,000 for the third-place winner.

## How to Participate in the Contest

### Requirements

Participants can join the competition by creating a digital wallet using platforms like Metamask or Trust Wallet. They need to fund their wallets with supported cryptocurrencies, such as Tether (USDT) or Binance Coin (BNB) on the Binance Smart Chain network, and pick assets for their baskets. It is crucial to adhere to the competition guidelines while selecting assets.

### Profile Verification

To enhance credibility and attract more subscribers, contestants can verify their profiles by submitting trading history, bios, and other relevant credentials. Sharing their baskets within their communities can also help drive engagement and increase participation.

## Conclusion

Mosaic Alpha’s Basket Manager Combine contest offers an exciting opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to showcase their expertise in managing token baskets. With lucrative rewards up for grabs and a competitive environment, this competition promises to attract skilled participants eager to demonstrate their prowess in decentralized finance. Get ready to participate and unleash your creativity in this engaging event brought to you by Mosaic Alpha.

***The article was originally published on Finbold.***