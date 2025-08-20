### Introduction:

The recent announcement by Michael Saylor regarding MSTR equity dilution and a shift in mNAV policy has caused a significant decline in Strategy’s stock value. This article highlights the repercussions of Saylor’s decision on the market and the response from company stakeholders.

### Michael Saylor’s U-turn on mNAV Policy

#### MSTR Stock Price Plummet

On August 19, the stock value of Strategy (MSTR) plummeted by 7% following Michael Saylor’s disclosure of plans for increased equity dilution and an unexpected reversal in their mNAV policy. The stock price hit a four-month low, concluding at $336 on Tuesday, reflecting investor uncertainty and dissatisfaction.

#### Stakeholder Criticism

Numerous longstanding supporters of the company have responded by divesting their MSTR holdings, critiquing Saylor for abrupt policy alterations that have led to a loss of confidence in the organization’s strategic direction.

### Conclusion:

Michael Saylor’s change in stance on the mNAV policy has not been received well by the market, resulting in a substantial drop in MSTR stock value and the discontent of company stakeholders. The implications of this decision on Strategy’s future performance remain to be seen.

**The post MSTR Stock Crashes As Michael Saylor Takes U-turn on mNAV Policy appeared first on CoinGape.**