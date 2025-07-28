Mythical Games hits 1 million downloads for the third time with FIFA Rivals

## Mythical Games Achieves 1 Million Downloads for the Third Time with FIFA Rivals

Mythical Games has reached a significant milestone by achieving 1 million downloads for the third time across its Web3 gaming portfolio, with the latest success attributed to FIFA Rivals hitting this mark within two months of its launch on June 12. This accomplishment underscores the game’s rapid growth and popularity within the gaming community.

### FIFA Rivals’ Success on the Field

The FIFA-licensed blockchain game, FIFA Rivals, has seen remarkable engagement from players, with impressive statistics that highlight the excitement and competitiveness within the game. Noteworthy achievements within the game include:

– 16 million goals scored

– 14 million interceptions made

– 7 million Supers activated

– 4 million saves recorded

– 5 million matches played

These numbers reflect the passion and dedication of the players and signal the game’s immense potential for further success in the gaming industry.

### Joining the Ranks of Web3 Giants

FIFA Rivals has now joined the ranks of NFL Rivals, another popular game by Mythical Games that has amassed over 5 million downloads. This development solidifies Mythical Games’ position as a prominent player in the Web3 gaming sphere, showcasing its ability to deliver engaging and innovative gaming experiences to a global audience.

### Driving Success Through Accessibility and Innovation

The key to Mythical Games’ success lies in their strategy of creating blockchain games that are easily accessible to players, with seamless integration into existing ecosystems. By reducing barriers to entry, the company has been able to attract a diverse player base from around the world, with FIFA Rivals garnering fans from regions like South America, Asia, and Africa.

### Continued Growth and Global Reach

The widespread appeal of FIFA Rivals is evident in the game’s daily install numbers, with tens of thousands of new players joining the community each day. This sustained growth underscores the game’s competitiveness in the mobile gaming market and solidifies Mythical Games’ position as a leader in the rapidly evolving Web3 gaming landscape.

### Conclusion

Mythical Games’ latest achievement of reaching 1 million downloads with FIFA Rivals for the third time underscores the company’s commitment to delivering engaging and innovative gaming experiences to a global audience. With impressive gameplay statistics and a growing player base, FIFA Rivals continues to set new benchmarks in the world of blockchain gaming, solidifying Mythical Games’ position as a Web3 gaming powerhouse.

