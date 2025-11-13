Nasdaq Certifies Canary Capital XRP ETF for Trading Ahead of Milestone Launch Today

**Introduction**

Nasdaq has green-lighted the Canary Capital XRP ETF for trading, marking a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency market. This approval coincides with the end of the United States’ government shutdown, setting the stage for the ETF’s anticipated launch.

Nasdaq has officially granted its certification to the Canary Capital XRP ETF, signaling the readiness of the fund for trading activities. This development paves the way for investors to access and engage with the ETF in the market.

With Nasdaq’s approval in place, traders and enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of the Canary Capital XRP ETF. This milestone is poised to spark interest and participation in the cryptocurrency landscape, offering investors a new avenue for diversification and potential growth.

Eleanor Terrett, a spokesperson for Nasdaq, confirmed the approval of the Canary Capital XRP fund, adding to the excitement surrounding this upcoming launch. The certification underscores Nasdaq’s confidence in the ETF’s viability and market readiness.

The certification of the Canary Capital XRP ETF by Nasdaq represents a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency industry. As investors gear up for the fund’s trading debut, the market anticipates increased activity and interest in this new investment opportunity. Stay tuned for updates as the milestone launch unfolds and shapes the digital asset landscape.