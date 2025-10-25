# Nasdaq-Listed Bonk Holdings Expands Portfolio with $32M Acquisition

Bonk Holdings Inc. (BNKK), a prominent player in the crypto market, has made an impressive $32 million acquisition of BONK, a Solana-based token. This strategic move marks the company’s largest purchase of the token to date, solidifying its position in the digital asset space. With this acquisition, Bonk Holdings now commands a substantial 3% of the total token supply, demonstrating its commitment to diversifying its investment portfolio.

The original post “Nasdaq-Listed Bonk Holdings Makes First Major Purchase of $32M, Nears 3% of Total Supply” was first published on CoinGape.