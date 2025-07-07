NBA player Scottie Pippen adds XRP to his Top Crypto Picks, Price Jumps

## Title: NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Adds XRP to His Top Cryptocurrency Picks, Sparking Price Surge

NBA champion Scottie Pippen’s recent endorsement of XRP has sent ripples through the cryptocurrency market. In a bold move, Pippen included XRP in his selection of top tokens alongside Ethereum, Solana, and BNB. Let’s delve into this exciting development and its impact on the crypto space.

NBA icon and multi-time champion Scottie Pippen has emerged as a key influencer in the cryptocurrency sphere by nominating XRP as one of his favored digital assets. His bullish stance on XRP, expressed in a recent social media post, has garnered considerable attention and excitement among crypto enthusiasts.

In his announcement, Scottie Pippen not only endorsed XRP but also highlighted other prominent cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana, and BNB. This diverse selection of digital assets demonstrates Pippen’s keen interest and confidence in the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies.

Unsurprisingly, Pippen’s endorsement of XRP and other top tokens has generated a surge in their prices. The market response to his recommendations indicates the significant impact that influential figures like Pippen can have on the cryptocurrency market.

Scottie Pippen’s decision to include XRP in his top cryptocurrency picks has brought the digital asset further into the spotlight. As a respected figure in both sports and now the crypto space, Pippen’s endorsement has contributed to the growing recognition and adoption of XRP and other cryptocurrencies. Investors and enthusiasts will be closely watching the market to see how Pippen’s influence continues to shape the future of digital assets.