Nearly 8,000 new Bitcoin millionaires added in Q3 2025 – Finbold report

# Nearly 8,000 New Bitcoin Millionaires Emerged in Q3 2025

## A report by Finbold reveals a significant growth in Bitcoin wealth

In the third quarter of 2025, the number of Bitcoin millionaires surged by 7,872 addresses, as disclosed in the Finbold Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report utilizing data from BitInfoCharts and blockchain records. This translates to an average of approximately 86 fresh Bitcoin millionaires being minted daily throughout the quarter.

### Wealth Accumulation Across Bitcoin Addresses

The quarter commenced with 182,327 addresses holding a minimum of $1 million in BTC. However, by the conclusion of September, this figure escalated to 190,199, signifying a remarkable rebound following a tumultuous initial quarter.

#### Surge in High-Value Bitcoin Addresses

The growth in Bitcoin millionaires was not restricted to lower thresholds only. The report indicates that the number of wallets possessing $10 million or more in Bitcoin escalated from 20,488 in July to 22,192 by the end of September, indicating an additional 1,704 new addresses. Furthermore, addresses holding $1 million swelled from 161,839 to 168,007, showcasing an upsurge of 6,168.

### Bitcoin Wealth Concentration and Market Trends

The notable expansion witnessed in Q3 underlines the increasing concentration of wealth in Bitcoin, particularly as prices stabilized near all-time peaks and prominent holders accumulated assertively.

#### Volatility in the Bitcoin Market Throughout 2025

The gains observed in Q3 come in the wake of a year characterized by stark contrasts. In the initial quarter of 2025, millionaire wallets plummeted by nearly 14,000 due to market turbulence. However, by the second quarter, there was a remarkable reversal, with millionaire addresses skyrocketing by 26,758, propelled by Bitcoin’s resurgence and ETF inflows.

### Comparison with the Previous Year’s Performance

In contrast to 2024, which saw a total of 56,325 new Bitcoin millionaire addresses, 2025 is generating lower daily additions, averaging around half of last year’s pace. Nevertheless, the sustained growth in Q3 validates the continual expansion of high-value wallets amidst evolving market dynamics.

## Conclusion

While the number of millionaire wallets does not directly equate to the count of unique millionaires, the consistent rise in high-value addresses signifies a renewed faith in Bitcoin amid ETF acceptance and persistent macroeconomic uncertainties. It is evident that Bitcoin’s allure as a wealth generation asset remains potent, as reflected in the escalating numbers of Bitcoin millionaires.

The original article titled “Nearly 8,000 new Bitcoin millionaires added in Q3 2025 – Finbold report” was sourced from Finbold.