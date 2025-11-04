“Never Had Plans to Sue Binance,” Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy Confirms

# Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy Denies Plans to Sue Binance

## Denial of Lawsuit Rumors

Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy refuted speculations on Tuesday suggesting that the market maker had intentions to file a lawsuit against Binance exchange in connection with the recent significant crypto market crash. The CEO firmly rejected such claims, clarifying Wintermute’s stance on the matter.

### Binance Founder’s Response

Meanwhile, Binance founder CZ swiftly addressed the FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt) circulating around the alleged lawsuit plans, highlighting the impact of such rumors on the crypto market prices. Gaevoy’s announcement aimed to put an end to the misinformation surrounding Wintermute’s supposed legal actions against Binance.

—

In conclusion, Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy has decisively dismissed any notions of suing Binance, emphasizing the company’s commitment to transparency and responsible market participation. The clarification provided by Gaevoy serves to dispel the uncertainty created by baseless rumors and fosters a better understanding of Wintermute’s position in the crypto market.