New Cardano Fundamentals course goes live on Binance Academy

## Introduction

Binance Academy, in collaboration with the Cardano Foundation, has unveiled the Cardano Fundamentals course, a new addition to their online educational platform. This initiative aims to enhance blockchain education accessibility and deliver a comprehensive understanding of Cardano’s ecosystem to learners.

### Cardano Fundamentals Course Details

The Cardano Fundamentals course, offered at no cost on the Binance Academy platform, is structured to cater to both novice learners and advanced blockchain enthusiasts. It delves into the key aspects of Cardano, including its inception, Ouroboros proof-of-stake protocol, staking mechanisms, UTXO model, and various features like native assets, NFTs, governance, interoperability, and scalability.

#### Comprehensive Curriculum

The course curriculum is thoughtfully designed to cover a wide range of topics, spanning decentralized finance, gaming, and supply chain management. Through a series of video modules, supplemented with case studies and expert insights, participants gain valuable knowledge about Cardano’s research-led development approach and its positioning as a third-generation blockchain.

### Empowering Learners

Stephen McAllister from Binance Academy emphasized the importance of education in fostering blockchain ecosystems. He highlighted how the collaboration with the Cardano Foundation aims to empower learners to explore the distinctive design of Cardano and its practical implications.

#### CEO’s Perspective

Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, emphasized the significance of education in fostering innovation and addressing the talent gap in the industry. He stated that the Cardano Fundamentals course serves as a gateway for individuals from various backgrounds to grasp the transformative role of Cardano in shaping future infrastructures.

#### Multilingual Access

The Cardano Fundamentals course is currently available in English, aligning with Binance Academy’s broader educational initiatives that cater to a diverse global audience. With outreach programs, partnerships, and multilingual content in over 30 languages, both platforms aim to reach a wider spectrum of learners.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between Binance Academy and the Cardano Foundation in launching the Cardano Fundamentals course represents a significant step towards democratizing blockchain education. By offering a well-structured and informative course, the initiative paves the way for individuals to delve into the intricacies of Cardano’s ecosystem and contribute to the innovation within the blockchain space.