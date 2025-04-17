New Survey: 80% of crypto users say this is key to building trust

## Introduction

The results of a recent survey conducted by Ramp Network shed light on the crucial factors influencing trust among crypto users. The survey highlighted security and transparency concerns as the primary barriers to mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. This article explores the key findings of the survey, emphasizing the significance of robust fraud protection measures in building trust within the crypto community.

### Security Concerns Among Crypto Newcomers

Security emerges as a major worry for newcomers venturing into the realm of cryptocurrencies. The survey revealed that a substantial 46.8% of respondents, particularly first-time buyers, identified security as their top concern. Moreover, an overwhelming majority of 80% expressed that enhanced fraud protection measures would instill greater confidence in initiating their cryptocurrency journey.

#### Challenges Faced by New Crypto Traders

The survey pinpointed prevalent challenges faced by new crypto traders, including threats of scams, phishing attacks, and the risk of financial losses. Interestingly, intermediate and advanced users, constituting 69.7% of the platform’s participants, articulated a demand for user-friendly interfaces, signaling the need to address security and transparency issues at the onset of their crypto onboarding experience.

### Insights on User Sentiments

Quoted responses from survey participants underscore the significance of security in instilling trust. A participant highlighted the apprehension surrounding the safety of platforms and the integrity of personal data, emphasizing the paramount importance of safeguarding wallets and sensitive information. Noteworthy sentiments also revealed a willingness among users to pay higher fees in exchange for elevated security standards.

#### Proactive Measures Adopted by Crypto Traders

Contrary to passive engagement, new crypto adopters are actively adopting multiple strategies to protect themselves in the digital asset landscape. Strategies such as researching user reviews, scrutinizing app functionalities, and delving into advanced platform features like smart contract activities are being embraced to mitigate risks. Notably, a significant proportion of users kickstarted their transaction journey with minimal funds, exemplifying cautious yet progressive engagement in the crypto market.

## Conclusion

The insights gleaned from Ramp Network’s survey underscore the pivotal role of robust security measures and transparent practices in fostering trust among crypto users. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, prioritizing user security, enhancing fraud protection mechanisms, and ensuring transparency are imperative steps towards mainstream adoption and sustainable growth within the digital asset ecosystem.