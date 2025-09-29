Nexo and Bybit double down on crypto security with new client protection tools

**Title:** Enhancing Crypto Security: Nexo and Bybit Introduce New Client Protection Tools

**Introduction:** In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, ensuring the security of digital assets has become a top priority for platforms like Nexo and Bybit. Recent advancements in security protocols by these industry giants aim to combat fraud and safeguard against stolen funds, reflecting a commitment to enhancing user protection in the digital asset space.

**Bybit Introduces VIP Portal for Stolen Fund Inflows**

Bybit, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges globally, has unveiled a new reporting portal specifically tailored for VIP clients to flag potential inflows of stolen funds. The portal, accessible through various entry points on the exchange, directs submissions promptly to Bybit’s Lazarus Security Lab for round-the-clock review. Upon submission, cases undergo evaluation within two to four hours, leading to temporary internal restrictions on suspicious accounts while evidence is gathered for further action. While not a substitute for legal freezing orders necessary for fund recovery, these measures aim to empower Bybit to respond swiftly before victims involve law enforcement.

David Zong, Head of Group Risk Control and Security at Bybit, emphasized the significance of providing VIP clients with expedited access to reliable tools, stating, “Our priority is to ensure that our VIP clients have fast and direct access to trusted tools when they need them most.”

**Nexo Expands Anti-Scam Engine Across Major Blockchains**

On the other front, Nexo has recently enhanced its Anti-Scam Engine – a sophisticated system designed to intercept potentially fraudulent transactions before they are finalized. Operating seamlessly in the background, this system amalgamates blockchain security integrations with contextual analysis to identify suspicious activities in real-time. Clients are promptly alerted with clear prompts when risks are detected, offering them the choice to review or proceed. In extreme high-risk scenarios, transactions can be temporarily paused for thorough assessment.

Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo, highlighted the philosophy behind the Anti-Scam Engine enhancements, affirming that “strong protection should feel invisible until it’s needed.” By bolstering client safety against increasingly intricate scams, Nexo aims to uphold user control and convenience while preserving a secure trading environment.

**Conclusion:** The proactive efforts of Nexo and Bybit in fortifying crypto security through innovative client protection tools underscore a shared commitment to combating fraud and enhancing user safety within the cryptocurrency landscape. By implementing these advancements, both platforms are taking significant strides towards fortifying the security infrastructure of digital asset exchanges for the benefit of their users and the broader crypto community.