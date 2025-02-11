Nexo Card now available in Switzerland and Andorra

**Title: Nexo Card Expands to Switzerland and Andorra: A Revolutionary Digital Payment Solution**

**Introduction**

Nexo (NEXO), a leading digital assets wealth platform, is revolutionizing the digital payment landscape by introducing its innovative Nexo Card to new European markets, notably Switzerland and Andorra. This strategic move is part of Nexo’s ambitious 2025 Growth Plan, aimed at catering to the surging demand for advanced digital payment solutions across Europe.

**Nexo Card Expansion**

*The Revolutionary Nexo Card*

The Nexo Card, a dynamic digital payment solution offering both debit and credit functionalities, has garnered widespread adoption, with a remarkable 62% adoption rate among eligible users in the European Economic Area (EEA). This cutting-edge card, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, was recently recognized as the Most Exciting Payments Solution of 2025 at the prestigious INATBA Awards, endorsed by the European Commission.

*Empowering Users with Financial Flexibility*

Nexo Card users benefit from its unique dual-mode credit and debit capabilities, seamlessly blending crypto and traditional finance to redefine everyday spending. The card allows users to leverage stablecoins as a hedge against inflation, safeguarding over $1.3 billion in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) from market fluctuations. Moreover, users have enjoyed nearly $6 million in cashback rewards, making the Nexo Card a practical and rewarding financial tool.

*Seamless Cross-Border Access*

With integrated personal accounts in USD, GBP, and EUR, the Nexo Card ensures seamless cross-border access to funds, providing users with unprecedented financial flexibility and convenience.

**Nexo’s Strategic Growth Plan**

*Pioneering Expansion Initiatives*

As part of its 2025 Growth Plan, Nexo aims to make the Nexo Card available globally by the end of the year, emphasizing user-friendly features such as debit transaction cashback, exclusive subscription discounts, and luxury brand promotions. Notably, Nexo has witnessed a significant 200% year-over-year increase in first-time-user transaction volumes and a 96% surge in overall transactions, underscoring the card’s growing popularity and utility.

*Driving Innovation with AI-Powered Insights*

In addition to global expansion, Nexo’s future plans include introducing cutting-edge features like crypto-to-fiat conversion options and personalized spending insights driven by artificial intelligence (AI). These initiatives reflect Nexo’s commitment to pioneering innovation and delivering unparalleled user experiences in the digital payment sphere.

**Conclusion**

Nexo’s introduction of the Nexo Card to Switzerland and Andorra marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital payment solutions, empowering users with financial flexibility, security, and rewarding benefits. As Nexo continues to expand its global presence and enhance its suite of features, the Nexo Card remains at the forefront of digital innovation, reshaping the way individuals interact with their finances in the digital age.