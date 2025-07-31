Nexo names Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Banking Officer

## Introduction

Nexo, the digital assets platform, recently announced the appointment of Lorenzo Pellegrino as their Chief Banking Officer (CBO). With over two decades of fintech experience, Pellegrino is set to lead Nexo in expanding its infrastructure and services across the global digital asset ecosystem.

## Lorenzo Pellegrino’s Appointment as CBO

Digital assets platform Nexo has appointed Lorenzo Pellegrino as Chief Banking Officer (CBO), bringing with him a wealth of experience from his roles at Skrill, NETELLER, and Paysafe Group. Pellegrino’s leadership in the fintech industry is expected to drive Nexo’s growth and strategic partnerships.

### Role and Vision for the Future

In his capacity as CBO, Pellegrino will be responsible for enhancing Nexo’s infrastructure, facilitating global payment solutions, and advancing the utilization of the Nexo Card. His strategic focus on building partnerships and expanding services aligns with Nexo’s goal of merging digital assets with real-world financial utility.

### Pellegrino’s Statement

Lorenzo Pellegrino expressed enthusiasm for the challenge of combining convenience with compliance and speed with stability in the digital assets space. His vision emphasizes the importance of unifying financial services for Nexo’s clients worldwide, underscoring his commitment to delivering lasting value.

### Global Expansion

Pellegrino’s expertise in managing large-scale financial platforms will aid in Nexo’s global expansion, particularly in developing markets. His leadership in growing the Nexo Card’s reach and functionality will empower users to leverage their digital assets for everyday transactions and wealth-building opportunities.

### Future Initiatives

In addition to overseeing Nexo’s growth, Pellegrino will represent the company in discussions surrounding traditional finance and crypto convergence. His involvement in cross-border finance and wealth solutions development positions Nexo as a key player in shaping the future of financial services.

## Conclusion

Lorenzo Pellegrino’s appointment as Chief Banking Officer at Nexo signifies a strategic move towards reinforcing the company’s global presence and enhancing its services for digital asset users. With a strong vision and extensive experience in fintech, Pellegrino is poised to drive Nexo’s growth and innovation in the evolving financial landscape.