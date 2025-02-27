Nexo partners up with Sphere to facilitate international business payments

## Introduction

Nexo, a prominent digital assets wealth platform, has recently forged a strategic alliance with Sphere, a company specializing in cross-border payments. This partnership aims to revolutionize international business payments by leveraging innovative blockchain settlement solutions.

## Nexo-Sphere Partnership for Streamlined Payments

Nexo’s collaboration with Sphere is poised to enhance international business transactions by offering swift, cost-effective, and compliant payment solutions. The synergy between Sphere’s adaptable infrastructure and Nexo’s digital asset proficiency is anticipated to significantly reduce settlement times, enabling businesses to convert currencies almost instantaneously.

### Benefits of Shortened Settlement Times

By expediently settling payments, Sphere assists businesses in mitigating foreign exchange risks and enhancing liquidity. Moreover, the partnership aims to diminish the reliance on intermediaries in regions like Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, where stablecoin adoption is on the rise.

### Arnold Lee’s Perspective

Arnold Lee, the CEO of Sphere, emphasized the partnership’s significance in tackling economic challenges faced by Latin American countries. He highlighted the potential for the collaboration to revolutionize financial transactions and streamline operations, particularly amid inflation and currency volatility.

## Leveraging Sphere’s API for Enhanced Payment Solutions

Sphere’s cutting-edge application programming interface (API) enables businesses, fintech firms, and traditional financial institutions to access faster and more cost-efficient international payment services. This integration with Nexo’s offerings further enriches the suite of financial services provided by Nexo, encompassing personal USD accounts, crypto loans, and interest-earning products.

## Modernizing International Transactions with Stablecoins

In response to the complexities associated with cross-border transactions, stablecoins have emerged as a viable solution. These digital assets, pegged to stable currencies like the USD, have witnessed substantial growth, accounting for a significant portion of on-chain transactions. Nexo and Sphere aim to harness the potential of blockchain technology to modernize payment systems in targeted markets, paving the way for businesses of all scales to benefit.

## Conclusion

The partnership between Nexo and Sphere marks a notable advancement in facilitating international business payments through efficient blockchain solutions. By combining expertise and infrastructure, the collaboration is set to revolutionize the way businesses transact across borders, ushering in a new era of rapid, cost-effective, and secure financial operations.

This article was originally published on Finbold, offering insights into the evolving landscape of digital asset payments and cross-border transactions.