Nexo reveals 2025 annual growth plan, focus on global card expansion, AI-driven tools, and more

# Nexo Unveils Bold 2025 Growth Plan: Global Card Expansion and AI Tools

## Introduction

Nexo, a leading digital assets platform, has set forth an ambitious roadmap for 2025, building on the successes of the previous year. This growth plan, revealed to Finbold on January 15th, focuses on expanding globally, integrating AI-driven tools, and further solidifying its position as a premier digital wealth platform.

## The Achievements of 2024

In 2024, Nexo accomplished significant milestones, including processing $1.5 billion in crypto loans, distributing over $250 million in interest to NEXO Token holders, and providing more than $21 million in exchange cashback rewards. Notably, Nexo saw a remarkable 96% increase in Nexo Card adoption during this period.

## The Roadmap for 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, Nexo is committed to driving innovation, expanding its card offerings, and enhancing the integration of artificial intelligence into its platform. The roadmap places a strong emphasis on bridging the gap between traditional and digital assets and sustaining the momentum of increased card adoption.

## Enhancements and New Features

Nexo’s growth plan entails further global expansion of the Nexo Card, along with initiatives like Launchpool for new projects and an enhanced Nexo Loyalty Program to augment the utility of NEXO Tokens. Additionally, enhancements to the Credit Line offering will include higher automatic repayment thresholds and extended fixed terms for enhanced wealth accumulation.

## AI-Powered Innovations

To stay ahead in the realm of digital wealth management, Nexo plans to integrate AI technologies, introducing features such as Automated Portfolio Management and an AI Assistant. Traders can look forward to offerings like Futures with 100x leverage, automated OTC trading, and exposure to traditional finance instruments like forex, gold, and commodities.

## Expansion for Businesses and Individuals

In addition to individual clients, Nexo aims to provide businesses with comprehensive solutions through its Payments Gateway, White Label options, and more. The platform will facilitate seamless cross-border transfers and introduce new account funding avenues, leveraging a third-party payments framework.

## Embracing the Future

With the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies, Nexo recognizes the pivotal role of 2025 in shaping the digital asset landscape. The company is enthusiastic about the evolving trends in crypto integration and envisions a future marked by more innovative and personalized wealth growth solutions.

## Conclusion

Nexo’s 2025 growth plan underscores its commitment to driving global expansion, leveraging AI-driven tools, and offering enhanced services to both individual and corporate clients. By aligning its roadmap with emerging industry trends, Nexo is poised to continue leading the digital wealth platform space into the future.