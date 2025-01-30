Nexo wins the Most Exciting Payments Solution of 2025 INATBA award 

## Introduction

Nexo, a leading digital assets wealth platform, recently clinched the prestigious title of the Most Exciting Payments Solution of 2025 at the renowned INATBA Awards. This well-deserved recognition solidifies Nexo’s commitment to revolutionizing the digital finance landscape through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology.

## INATBA Awards

The International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA) plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and driving innovation within the crypto industry. By uniting policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders, INATBA aims to promote the adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies worldwide. Each year, the organization hosts an awards ceremony to honor groundbreaking solutions that are transforming the industry.

## Nexo’s Impressive Achievement

Nexo’s revolutionary Nexo Card, a dual-mode credit and debit card, secured the coveted title of the Most Exciting Payments Solution of 2025 at the INATBA Awards. This accolade underscores the Nexo Card’s disruptive impact on digital finance and its exceptional growth trajectory. Notably, Nexo witnessed a substantial 96% surge in active users, reflecting the widespread adoption and success of its platform.

## Acknowledgement and Future Innovations

Elitsa Taskova, Nexo’s Chief Product Officer (CPO), expressed gratitude for the esteemed award and hinted at forthcoming innovations. Taskova highlighted Nexo’s unwavering commitment to merging the sophistication of private banking with the innovation of crypto finance. The Nexo Card serves as a testament to Nexo’s pioneering spirit and dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital asset payments.

## The Future of Nexo Card

Launched in collaboration with Mastercard, the Nexo Card offers users unparalleled flexibility by seamlessly transitioning between debit and credit modes. In debit mode, users can spend their cryptocurrency while earning competitive interest rates of up to 14%. Conversely, the credit mode enables users to make purchases without liquidating their crypto holdings and receive lucrative crypto cashback rewards of up to 2%.

## Growth and Innovation

Nexo Card’s success is further underscored by its remarkable growth metrics, including a 200% increase in first-time users, a substantial surge in transaction volume, and a notable rise in debit mode usage. Nexo’s ambitious roadmap for the Nexo Card encompasses broader geographic coverage, enhanced crypto-to-fiat conversion capabilities, and advanced spending insights driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Nexo’s triumph at the 2025 INATBA Awards is a testament to its unwavering commitment to revolutionizing digital finance. By leveraging innovative solutions like the Nexo Card, Nexo continues to redefine the landscape of payments and set new standards for the industry. With an eye toward future advancements and sustained growth, Nexo remains at the forefront of driving financial innovation in the digital age.